Visit of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization

News

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump will welcome Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to the White House on April 2, 2019. In honor of the 70th anniversary of NATO, the President and the Secretary General will underscore the importance of the Alliance as a bulwark of international peace and security.

They will discuss the unprecedented successes of NATO, including the recent increased commitments on burden-sharing among European Allies, and ways to address the current, evolving challenges facing the Alliance. The President and the Secretary General will meet for a private conversation, followed by an expanded bilateral meeting.