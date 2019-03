On the Occasion of Greek National Day

News

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo: "On behalf of the American people and the Government of the United States of America, I extend best wishes to the people of Greece on the 198th anniversary of your independence.

"The United States and Greece have enjoyed enduring friendship and cooperation embedded in our shared democratic values and common interests. We work together to promote trade and investment, regional stability and security, and the diversification of energy resources.

"Our two nations continue to cooperate closely. I had the honor to host Minister of Foreign Affairs George Katrougalos last December, to launch the inaugural U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue. The Strategic Dialogue included high-level interagency representation from both countries and built on a year of comprehensive engagement, highlighted the strength of the bilateral relationship, and confirmed the mutual commitment of the United States and Greece to deepen our cooperation. Greece is a valued NATO Ally and together we have made progress over the past year in advancing our common interests.

"As you celebrate this important occasion, the American people wish you peace, prosperity, and happiness over the coming year."