CNIC Works to Build More Ready, Resilient Navy Families

Washington, DC - Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) is making strides to help forge Navy families into being more ready and resilient than ever before.

As the central advocate for Navy families, CNIC is committed to fulfilling requirements laid out by the Chief of Naval Operations’ Navy Family Framework, which describes the role Navy families play in mission success, the responsibilities that the Navy has for families, and outlines organizational goals to enhance the mutual support between the Navy and its families.

“When the Navy family’s needs are taken care of, the Sailor can focus on the mission,” said Shauna Turner, director of CNIC’s Navy Family Support Program. “The Family Support Program portfolio collectively provide programs that ensure Sailors and families are mission ready and resilient, which increases the deployability, assignability and lethality of the force.”

One of the first steps CNIC’s Fleet and Family Support Program has taken in response to the priorities outlined by the CNO is a spouse engagement study, which asked for feedback from Navy spouses and leadership and CNIC headquarters staff regarding programs and services administered through Fleet and Family Support Centers at Navy installations.

“We conducted an online survey, held face-to-face focus groups, and finally we completed our study with online focus groups,” said Turner. “This study gave us the insight on what we needed to do to improve our program and to better connect with and inform our Navy families.”

As a result of feedback received through the study and in response to the CNO’s Navy Family Framework, CNIC also established a governance board with other Navy commands and non-federal agencies to seek out opportunities for program improvements. The primary working group members include Dana Richardson, spouse of Chief of Naval Operations; Dr. Barbara Burke, Navy ombudsman-at-large; Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith; with Vice Adm. Mary Jackson, commander, Navy Installations Command and chair of the board.

Three sub-working groups were established within the board to focus on the key issues identified from the spouse study -- awareness, perception, accessibility, and training.

In regards to awareness, the study revealed that a number of Navy spouses are uninformed of Fleet and Family Support Program services. Turner explained that through continued communication, Navy spouses will become more aware, engaged, and hopefully the stigma associated with seeking help can be eliminated.

“Many Navy spouses as well as commands who are aware of our programs and services view them as primarily reactive, rather than proactive,” said Turner. “We want them to know that the Fleet and Family Support Center should be their first choice, not their last resort.”

Turner continued that the Fleet and Family Support Center personnel throughout the Navy are “plugged in” to their communities. “Our program managers and analysts are at the ‘tip of the spear,’ so to speak, with our Sailors and their commands,” she said. “We are engaging with leadership, providing guidance and ensuring they are aware of legislative and policy requirements that have to do with Navy families.”

The CNO’s mandate also includes improving training and expanding the education network for Navy spouses and to engage with Navy leadership. “Based on our survey, we have already increased access to our programs,” said Turner. “We’ve developed electronic handbooks and commander’s guides. Also the MWR Digital Library offers Navy families access to e-books, reference material, and online learning that is available.”

The remaining key issues are increase access to programs and services and training for spouses and Fleet and Family Support Center personnel. Part of addressing the key issues is access to Fleet and Family Support Program services is through the Internet.

“Our aim is to deliver accessible, ready, and relevant learning at our centers but also through today’s technology,” said Crystal Griffen, deputy director of CNIC’ Navy Family Support Program. “There are Navy families without access to our centers who can get the training and information they need through their personal computers. So, we are transforming our programs, optimizing opportunities, and examining them. All of our policies, programs, practices, and processes are aligned to the CNO’s Family Framework and strengthen a sense of mission in our families.”

The Fleet and Family Support Program has also developed commander’s guidebooks, toolkits, and strategic communication plans to increase outreach and program awareness. Program managers conduct regular briefings to senior leadership and are active participants in town hall meetings and public forums that support installation leadership.

The final goal in the CNO’s Navy Family Framework is to reinforce Navy families’ connection to the Navy and to the core values of honor, courage, and commitment. With the CNIC team identifying the key issues that spouses are concerned with they are moving toward smart solutions to improve the quality of life for Navy families while they serve. Turner stated, that this is not a quick fix but an ongoing process.

“We put in the man-hours to get to the root of what Navy spouses want,” she said. “So now we continue putting in the man hours to make sure we give them what they asked for because we are responsible for the delivery of programs and services that increase family readiness and resiliency.”

Turner also said, that keeping the Navy spouse informed, educated, and empowered is a direct line to the health and lethality of our Navy as a whole. “That’s what we do.”

CNIC’s Fleet and Family Support Programs are offered at 81 locations worldwide, with 58 of those Fleet and Family Support Centers offering a full selection of programs and services.

Find your local FFSC go to: https://www.cnic.navy.mil/ffr/family_readiness/fleet_and_family_support_program/FFSC.html