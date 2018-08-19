Yuma Sector Border Patrol Arrest United States Citizen for Human Smuggling

Dome Valley, Arizona - Wellton Station Border Patrol agents patrolling the area of Dome Valley arrested a United States citizen found smuggling four illegal aliens Friday.

At approximately 6:15 a.m., agents operating near Avenue 26E and Old Highway 80 performed an immigration stop on a grey 2016 Hyundai Accent. The driver was identified as a 34-year-old United States citizen from Pomona, California. During the stop, agents determined the other passengers in the vehicle to be Mexican nationals unlawfully present in the United States.

The driver was arrested for transportation of illegal aliens and the Mexican nationals were processed for immigration violations.

Dome Valley is a route commonly used by smuggling organizations to bypass the Immigration Checkpoint on Interstate 8 as they attempt to evade apprehension.