30 Days Left to File Claims in the ABC Nissan Settlement

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich Wednesday announced there are still restitution funds available for certain Arizonans who purchased cars from Phoenix auto dealer ABC Nissan. The unclaimed funds are the result of a consumer settlement with the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

Brnovich is asking for assistance from the media and the public to help get the message out that $130,000 in funds are available to compensate Arizona consumers as part of a June 2018 settlement between the Attorney General’s Office and ABC Nissan.

Under the settlement resolving the complaint, ABC Nissan will pay Arizona consumers a total of up to $130,000 in restitution. The settlement notes that the auto dealer reformed its practices after becoming aware of the Attorney General’s investigation.

The State’s complaint alleged ABC Nissan previously engaged in false advertising practices, including Internet advertising that listed vehicles at prices that included all possible rebates, and excluded mandatory dealer “add-ons” that had already been applied to the vehicles. The State also alleged that ABC Nissan previously misrepresented some consumers’ financial information on loan applications in order to obtain financing for vehicle purchases.

If you believe you are eligible for restitution related to the allegations described above for conduct occurring prior to the settlement date of June 15, 2018, you can either:

Go to www.AZAG.gov/ABCNissan to print, complete and submit a claim to the address on the form.

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 602-542-7732 to request the claim form be mailed to you.

The deadline to submit a claim is September 13, 2018.