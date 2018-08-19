Nineteen Nominations and Two Withdrawals Sent to the Senate

Washington, DC - Nineteen Nominations and Two Withdrawals Sent to the Senate Thursday:

NOMINATIONS SENT TO THE SENATE:

Aditya Bamzai, of Virginia, to be a Member of the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board for the remainder of the term expiring January 29, 2020, vice Elisebeth Collins Cook, resigning.

Donald Armin Blome, of Illinois, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Tunisia.

William Bookless, of California, to be Principal Deputy Administrator, National Nuclear Security Administration, vice Madelyn R. Creedon.

Craig Lewis Cloud, of Florida, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Botswana.

Judith Gail Garber, of Virginia, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Career Minister, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Cyprus.

Dennis B. Hankins, of Minnesota, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Mali.

Simon Henshaw, of Massachusetts, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Guinea.

Michael S. Klecheski, of New York, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Mongolia.

Travis LeBlanc, of Maryland, to be a Member of the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board for a term expiring January 29, 2022, vice James Xavier Dempsey, term expired.

James B. Lockhart III, of Connecticut, to be a Member of the Board of Trustees of the Federal Hospital Insurance Trust Fund for a term of four years, vice Charles P. Blahous, III, term expired.

James B. Lockhart III, of Connecticut, to be a Member of the Board of Trustees of the Federal Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund and the Federal Disability Insurance Trust Fund for a term of four years, vice Charles P. Blahous, III, term expired.

James B. Lockhart III, of Connecticut, to be a Member of the Board of Trustees of the Federal Supplementary Medical Insurance Trust Fund for a term of four years, vice Charles P. Blahous, III, term expired.

Thomas McCaffery, of California, to be an Assistant Secretary of Defense, vice Jonathan Woodson, resigned.

William H. Moser, of North Carolina, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Kazakhstan.

W. Patrick Murphy, of Vermont, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Kingdom of Cambodia.

Michael Peter Pelletier, of Maine, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Madagascar, and to serve concurrently and without additional compensation as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Union of the Comoros.

Robert K. Scott, of Maryland, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Malawi.

Mary Elizabeth Taylor, of the District of Columbia, to be an Assistant Secretary of State (Legislative Affairs), vice Mary Kirtley Waters, resigning.

Ronald D. Vitiello, of Illinois, to be an Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security, vice Sarah R. Saldana.

WITHDRAWALS SENT TO THE SENATE:

Andrew M. Gellert, of New Jersey, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Chile, which was sent to the Senate on January 8, 2018.

Susan A. Thornton, of Maine, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, to be an Assistant Secretary of State (East Asian and Pacific Affairs), vice Daniel R. Russel, which was sent to the Senate on January 8, 2018.