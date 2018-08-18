Somerton Bomb Threat

Somerton, Arizona - On Thursday, August 16th, at approximately 10:25 a.m., the Somerton Police Departments 9-1-1 Center received a call from an unknown male indicating there was a “bomb in a Somerton school.” No further information was provided. Based on the vague information provided, as a precaution, Jerry Cabrera, Assistant Superintendent/Somerton School District decided to cancel classes for the remainder of the day for the Somerton School District. A total of 3500 students and staff were affected by this incident.

Somerton Police Department facilitated the school’s dismissal. As of now, classes in the Somerton School District were expected to resume Friday morning.

The Somerton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for these threats. If you have any information that might help detectives solve this case, please contact Somerton Police at (928) 722-7300 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.