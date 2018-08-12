ICE removes rape suspect wanted in Mexico

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) removed Monday a fugitive citizen of Mexico, who was wanted by authorities in his home country for rape and robbery.

“The apprehension of foreign fugitives in the United States continues to be a high priority for ICE,” said Simona L. Flores, field office director of ERO Philadelphia. “The United States will not be a safe haven to those seeking sanctuary for crimes committed in their home country.”

Francisco Javier Diaz-Lua, 28, entered the United States on an unknown date and place without inspection or parole by an immigration officer.

On June 23, 2016, the U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) arrested Mr. Diaz-Lua and issued him a notice and order of expedited removal and removed him to Mexico on the following day.

On an unknown date, he re-entered the United States without being admitted or paroled.

On May 30, 2018, ERO Philadelphia’s York sub-office arrested Mr. Diaz-Lua without incident and issued him a notice of intent/decision to reinstate prior order of removal.

While in ERO custody, ERO Philadelphia discovered and confirmed a Sept. 26, 2011, arrest warrant issued by the Gobierno del Estado de Michoacan de Ocampo, Mexico, for Mr. Diaz-Lua.

Mr. Diaz-Lua was removed from the United States and turned over to Mexican law enforcement authorities without incident.