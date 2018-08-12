Federal indictment of MS-13 gang members with murder in aid of racketeering

Nashville, Tennessee - Two members of the MS-13 gang were indicted Wednesday for murder in aid of racketeering, in a case investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and partner agencies.

Oscar Degaldo Flores, a.k.a. Flaco, 24, of El Salvador, and Luis Colindres, a.k.a. Listo and Joe, 21, of Honduras, were also charged with conspiracy; witness tampering; using, carrying and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and causing death through the use of a firearm.

The indictment alleges that on Sept. 24, 2017, Flores and Colindres shot and killed an individual identified as “H.Z.” and also shot and killed another individual identified as “Y.H.,” in order to prevent that individual from communicating with law enforcement about the commission of their crimes, including the murder of “H.Z.”

If convicted, the defendants face up to life in prison.

This case is being investigated by ICE, HSI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF); the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ahmed Safeeullah and Sunny A.M. Koshy of the Middle District of Tennessee and Trial Attorney Matthew Hoff of the Criminal Division’s Organized Crime and Gang Section are prosecuting the case. The indictment was announced by U.S. Attorney Don Cochran of the Middle District of Tennessee and Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

An indictment in merely an accusation. The defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.