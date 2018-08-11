Carla L. Provost Named Chief of the US Border Patrol

Washington, DC - On Thursday, Commissioner Kevin K. McAleenan announced the selection of Deputy Chief Carla L. Provost as the 18th chief of the U.S. Border Patrol. Chief Provost has served as acting chief of the U.S. Border Patrol since April 2017.

Chief U.S. Border Patrol

Carla L. Provost

“There is no one more suited to lead the Border Patrol,” said Commissioner McAleenan. “It is my distinct honor to appoint Chief Provost to this position. I have absolute confidence in her experience, leadership, judgment and dedication to lead the Border Patrol, as well as her unwavering commitment to our mission, and our agency.”

Chief Provost has had a distinguished 23-year career in the U.S. Border Patrol, holding a wide variety of supervisory, management, and leadership positions having worked her way up through the ranks in key operational roles in some of the busiest sectors in the country.

She entered on duty with the U.S. Border Patrol in 1995, as a member of Class 277 and was first assigned as a Border Patrol agent at the Douglas Station in the Tucson Sector. In 1998, she was promoted to a supervisory Border Patrol agent position, and in 2001 to a field operations supervisor position. In 2006, Chief Provost was promoted to assistant chief patrol agent at the Yuma Sector. In 2009, she became patrol agent in charge of the Wellton Station in the Yuma Sector.

In 2011, Chief Provost was appointed to the Senior Executive Service (SES) as deputy chief patrol agent of the El Paso Sector. In 2013, she was named chief patrol agent for the El Centro Sector in Imperial, California, where she led 1,200 employees and oversaw all operations within her area of responsibility. In July 2015, Chief Provost was named deputy assistant commissioner of Internal Affairs, where she oversaw compliance with all CBP-wide programs and policies relating to corruption, misconduct, or mismanagement. She became deputy chief of the U.S. Border Patrol in 2016.

“I am humbled and honored to accept this position and the challenges that come with it.” said Chief Provost. “The Border Patrol is a family, and I will do everything to live up to this great responsibility and represent my ‘family’ to the best of my ability. I am so proud of the men and women of the Border Patrol. I know first-hand the sacrifices they make every day to protect this country, and recognize the outstanding leadership we have, and the brave and tireless work of our agents. First and foremost, I want to be able to support our personnel with the resources and equipment they need to do their jobs in a safe and effective manner. Our people are our most important resource, and supporting them is my primary responsibility.”

Prior to joining the U.S. Border Patrol, Chief Provost served for several years as a police officer with the Riley County Police Department in Manhattan, Kansas. Chief Provost earned a Bachelor of Science in Sociology and Criminal Justice at Kansas State University, and a Master of Science in National-Resource Strategy from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces at the National Defense University in Washington, D.C.