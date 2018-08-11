President Donald J. Trump Approves Wisconsin Disaster Declaration

Washington, DC - Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Wisconsin and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and flooding from June 15 to June 19, 2018.

Federal funding is available to the State and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, straight-line winds, and flooding in the counties of Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Clark, Douglas, and Iron.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Brock Long, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named David G. Samaniego as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.