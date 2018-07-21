Presidential Message on Space Exploration Day

Washington, DC - On Space Exploration Day, our Nation celebrates the history of American space travel, and we reaffirm our determination to continue to lead the world in the exploration and development of space.

Nearly half a century ago, with great skill and courage to conquer the unknown, Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins led the mission to land the first Americans on the surface of the Moon. Since then, people around the world have marveled at the technological advancements in space exploration made by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the private sector. As history has shown, there is no limit to the imagination and determination of the American people, and we will continue this proud tradition of innovation in space exploration.

Since I took office, my Administration has refocused our Nation’s space program on returning to the Moon, growing space commerce, leading the way for a human mission to Mars, and unveiling the secrets of our universe. I recently signed Space Policy Directive-3, which instructs Federal agencies to embrace the growing commercial space industry and provide for a future of space travel that is both safe and thriving. By doing so, we are unleashing the power of American ingenuity and laying the groundwork for American leadership and preeminence in the next great frontier. The exploration and development of space represent the best of American values, and we seek to ensure those values have a permanent place beyond Earth.

As we work to remain the leader in spaceflight and in the study of our universe, we recall the visionary spirit of those who lifted their eyes to the stars above and reached for a future that was once inconceivable. Together, we celebrate our Nation’s history of scientific achievement and recommit ourselves to the enduring truth that even the smallest step toward discovery can result in the greatest achievements of humankind.