Washington, DC - Support for President Donald J. Trump’s Executive Order on Workforce Development:

Members of Congress

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI): “In preparing Americans for jobs in our modern economy, we’ve been stuck using 20th-century tools to address 21st-century problems. Today’s @WhiteHouse executive order will encourage public-private partnerships to better equip our workers with the skills they need to get ahead.”

Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA): “I appreciate POTUS’s commitment to reducing skills gaps between 21st century jobs & the students & employees seeking them. I’m proud to have worked on #WIOA to provide streamlined funding to states for workforce development & to be continuing our work to reauthorize #PerkinsCTE.”

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA): “People are our greatest resource, & I welcome @POTUS’s executive order establishing the Nat’l Council for the American Worker. By investing in America’s workforce, Republicans are empowering men and women to fill the dynamic jobs being created by this expanding economy.”

Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI): “Important action to boost workforce development opportunities. Skills-based education opens doors to good-paying jobs, and it’s critical we invest in helping students and workers succeed.”

Rep. Dan Donovan (R-NY): “American workers are the engine of our economy and key to our nation’s prosperity. @POTUS has made increasing opportunity a focus of his administration, and today he delivered a plan to empower more people and support a 21st century workforce.”

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY): “Today’s executive order will enhance vocational training, creating a national council for U.S. workers and a workforce policy advisory board. No longer will the American worker be forgotten.”

Rep. Jim Renacci (R-OH): “The @realDonaldTrump Executive Order established the President’s National Council for the American Worker and the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board to solve the new challenges faced by American workers.”

Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC): “The American worker can compete with anyone on a level playing field. This important workforce development initiative will help bridge the skills gap to get people off of the sidelines of the economy and into one of the six million open jobs in our country.”

Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI): “Honored to be here with @potus as he signs an executive order to establish the President’s National Council for the American Worker & American Workforce Policy Advisory Board #AmericaFirst.”

Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI): “Big news for #WI06! @POTUS signs an executive order that will help fill the skilled labor gap.”

Rep. Rob Wittman (R-VA): “Important EO today! There are lots of steps we can take to connect students to good-paying jobs and prepare them to succeed in a 21st century workforce.”

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA): “I applaud @POTUS for making it a priority to equip more people with the skills they need to move off the sidelines, join the workforce, and achieve their version of the American dream.”

Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI): “I was excited to join President Trump at today’s ‘Pledge to America’s Workers’ event. Providing American workers with the right tools for successful job training is vital to the success of our economy. Thanks @realDonaldTrump for leadership on this issue!”

Cabinet Members

Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta: “President Trump’s Executive Order represents a national commitment to helping Americans upskill and reskill to embrace rapidly changing job demands. A blend of traditional and workplace lifelong learning is required for a nimble workforce ready to succeed in overcoming any challenge. As a result of the President’s action, companies are signing pledges to invest in millions of working Americans. Investing in the greatest workforce in the world – the American workforce – will yield great returns.”

Administrator of the Small Business Administration Linda McMahon: “Great to join @POTUS and @IvankaTrump at today’s event in support of American workers. #WorkforceDevelopment is critical to ensure a prosperous future for the American worker and this new Council is focused on making sure that happens.”

Business Leaders

FedEx Corporation Chairman and CEO Frederick Smith: “Investing in our team members and their careers has long been part of the FedEx culture. We are encouraged by the Administration’s commitment to ensuring American workers develop the appropriate skills and have access to the training needed for today’s in-demand jobs and the jobs of the future.”

Lockheed Martin Chairman, President, and CEO Marillyn Hewson: “The president has raised this issue to a level of national urgency and we are ready to do our part. Lockheed Martin’s pledge demonstrates our commitment to enacting workforce solutions that keep pace with technological innovation, preparing workers for the challenges of the 21st Century and helping to secure American prosperity and national security.”

UPS Chairman and CEO David Abney: “We are proud to stand today with the President and other companies in pledging to make available enhanced training and education programs to our employees. Our aim is to help them prepare for rewarding positions that meet both their short-term goals and opportunities for life-long careers.”

Apple: “Apple commits to training an additional 10,000 people as part of our ongoing initiatives with community colleges in the U.S. This is in addition to the hundreds of thousands of people who have downloaded free coding tools to help them learn Swift and be a part of the App economy.”

Boeing: “Today, in support of President Donald J. Trump’s Pledge to America’s Workers, Boeing committed to providing enhanced career opportunities for more than 100,000 current and future U.S. employees over the next five years.”

Walmart Executive Vice President Julie Murphy: “We have been on a journey for several years to transform our business, which includes the creation of new training opportunities for our associates from entry-level to store manager and beyond. We are working with organizations across the spectrum to help ensure the training our associates receive will empower them to serve the changing needs of customers and be successful in the future.”

The Home Depot Chairman, President, and CEO Craig Menear: “The Home Depot is proud to sign this pledge, and will provide training to enhance workforce opportunities for 50,000 associates who will assume supervisory and managerial responsibility. This includes training associates through our new Orange Method Program which teaches non IT associates to be computer programmers.”

IBM Vice President for Corporate Citizenship and President of the IBM Foundation Jennifer Crozier: “Over more than a century of doing business, IBM has seen time and again how new technologies have transformed the American economy. Our company has proudly been at the forefront of helping US students and workers adapt to those changes, from launching the first computer science training programs a generation ago to building skills today in fast-growing fields like cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. By signing today’s pledge, we are reaffirming IBM’s long-standing commitment to investing in the future of the American workforce.”

Northrop Grumman: “Apprenticeships and other skills development programs, prepare future workers for the jobs that our companies struggle to fill – creating a win-win for all.”

Raytheon Chairman and CEO Tom Kennedy: “Today’s pledge is a strong step in developing a dynamic, diverse and engaged 21st century workforce to fill the jobs of the future that will fuel the American economy. Raytheon is committed to creating programs to give our employees the skills they need to continue to deliver the innovative technologies that America and its allies need.”

Associations and Labor Unions

American Association of Community Colleges President and CEO Walter Bumphus: “We applaud the White House’s executive order to establish an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board. Providing high-quality education and job training that is accessible and affordable is a vital part of the community college mission.”

American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear: “ATA is proud to be part of this effort to provide enhanced career opportunities to hard-working Americans … We hope that through this workforce development effort, we will be able to connect more Americans to family-supporting incomes and address the persistent shortage we face in attracting enough well-trained workers to our industry.”

Associated Builders and Contractors: “We stand behind President Trump’s commitment to filling the nearly 6 million open jobs in the United States today, of which approximately 500,000 are in the construction industry. ABC is proud to pledge to develop and educate at least 500,000 workers over the next five years to ensure we give all Americans the opportunity to build America.”

Business Roundtable President and CEO Joshua Bolten: “Business Roundtable welcomes the Administration’s efforts to provide all Americans with greater opportunities to learn new talents and build fulfilling careers. Workforce development is a top priority for Business Roundtable CEOs, who are engaged and invested in solving this pressing challenge for our economy through efforts such as the Roundtable’s Workforce Partnership Initiative. We look forward to partnering with the Administration to increase the competitiveness of the U.S. workforce for a stronger economic future.”

Information Technology Industry Council President and CEO Dean Garfield: “We applaud the White House for its continued efforts to prioritize retraining and reskilling initiatives and the creation of a national workforce strategy, which will emphasize strong partnerships between the private and public sectors. The tech industry looks forward to working with the White House to help millions of Americans fill good-paying jobs and create new opportunities now and in the future.”

Information Technology and Innovation Foundation President Robert Atkinson: “The executive order that the White House announced today gives needed attention to improving the way we train people for the jobs of tomorrow and rightly emphasizes the role that data and information sharing can play.”

National Association of Home Builders Chairman Randy Noel: “To honor the Administration’s important commitment to America’s workers, we will expand our training, certification and job placement programs for underserved and at-risk youth, transitioning military, veterans, ex-offenders and displaced workers. We pledge to help ensure the launch of meaningful, long-term careers to 50,000 new workers over the next five years. Success breeds success, and this investment must be reflected in additional workforce development initiatives, both public and private. We are heartened to see President Trump focus on this critical issue.”

National Association of Manufacturers President and CEO Jay Timmons: “The Trump Administration is taking a bold step to help manufacturers and lift up more people across this country … Today’s action by the administration shows we have a full partner to achieve this mission.”

National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation Executive Vice President Rob Gifford: “Over the next five years, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation will impact more than 369,975 people through education and training programs dedicated to advancing today’s and tomorrow’s restaurant and foodservice workforce … As the second-largest private sector employer in the United States, the restaurant industry plays a key role in preparing the nation’s workforce for meaningful jobs and careers. We applaud the Administration for their continued commitment to critical workforce development issues.”

Signatory Wall and Ceiling Contractors Alliance: “President Trump’s efforts to help industries beyond construction realize the benefits of high-quality apprenticeship programs are critical to ensuring America has the workforce it needs and that our young people and veterans have the opportunities they deserve.”

Aerospace Industries Association President and CEO Eric Fanning: “The single most important thing the aerospace and defense industry can do to remain a global leader is double down on our efforts to build a diverse 21st century workforce that taps the best talent in communities across the country. Creating more work-based learning opportunities and pursuing industry-recognized apprenticeships are just two of the things we’re doing, with much more to come.”

American Hotel and Lodging Association President and CEO Katherine Lugar: “AHLA and our Foundation (AHLEF) have developed leading career development programs to help provide funding, training and new opportunities for our industry’s employees to advance and move up the ladder of opportunity.”

Associated General Contractors of America CEO Stephen Sandherr: “The success of the construction industry lies in large part in the quality of its workforce. That is why our association, our chapters and our members are investing considerable time, energy and resources to prepare the next generation of well-paid construction workers and help them expand their skill-set so they continue to advance and thrive in this industry.”

Internet Association: “Through their many programs, Internet Association members invest in initiatives that increase computer science education and help people develop the skills they need to partake in the fastest growing sector of our economy. This commitment is seen in internet companies of all sizes, as learning, education and career advancement are at the cultural heart of internet companies large and small.”

National Retail Federation President and CEO Matthew Shay: “[T]oo many employers face talent shortages. That’s why we’re committed to upskilling 250,000 workers over the next five years through our Foundation by expanding our programs for college students and building on our training and credentialing program for people with barriers to employment. We look forward to working with the administration to empower more Americans to achieve their full potential.”

North America’s Building Trades Unions: “Over the next five years, NABTU and it’s contractor partners commit to training 250,000 new apprentices in our state-of-the-art Registered Apprenticeship programs for skills that will not only meet the demands of industry but will also fully equip individuals with portable skills that will lead to rewarding careers in the construction industry.”

Society for Human Resource Management: “Business succeeds when its people succeed. That means people joining the workforce must be prepared for work and have opportunities to advance their skills as work evolves and their careers progress. With HR playing the critical role of leading industry’s recruiting and retention efforts, SHRM enthusiastically pledges its support for an investment in lifelong education and workplace training.”

State and Local Officials

Gov. Mike Parson (R-MO): “We applaud @POTUS for taking action to address our nation’s workforce needs, we will be working closely with Missouri companies to support the President’s commitment to workforce advancement, and to create opportunities to succeed in the modern workplace.”

Gov. Scott Walker (R-WI): “Visiting the @WhiteHouse with Milwaukee resident Ella Johnson and @WIWorkforce Secretary Ray Allen today to share with @POTUS how Wisconsin’s workforce development and career training programs are helping people succeed.”

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor (R-OH): “Workforce development is the top concern of business owners I talk to while traveling Ohio. We’ve done a lot as a state to get workers the skills they need to be successful and I’m happy to see this commitment from POTUS. Thank you President @realDonaldTrump and @IvankaTrump.”

Missouri Economic Development Director Rob Dixon: “It was a true honor to represent @GovParsonMO & Missouri with @zzmulligan at the @WhiteHouse to discuss workforce development as the key driver of economic development.”

Missouri Higher Education Commissioner Zora Mulligan: “Commissioner @zzmulligan & @MoEcoDevo Director @DixonRob at the Executive Order signing establishing the President’s National Council for the American Worker and the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board.”

Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend: “President Trump signing President’s National Council of the American Worker Exec Order to establish national strategy to get Americans up skilled. Should align very well with Iowa’s @futurereadyiowa strategy to address skill shortage.”

Rochester Hills, Michigan Mayor Bryan Barnett (R): “At the @WhiteHouse to participate in @realDonaldTrump executive order creating new program to invest in apprenticeships and advanced job training. This is a huge issue for @RochesterHills businesses as finding talent is their #1 challenge.”