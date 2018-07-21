President Donald J. Trump’s Executive Order on Workforce Development

Washington, DC - President Trump is fighting for America’s forgotten men and women, taking action to help retrain our workforce and equip students and workers with the skills they need to succeed.

SENIOR ADVISOR TO THE PRESIDENT IVANKA TRUMP IN THE WALL STREET JOURNAL: Training For the Jobs of Tomorrow

“The assembly line, energy plant and retail store have changed dramatically in the past 25 years—and the jobs have, too. Nearly 1 in 5 working Americans has a job that didn’t exist in 1980, many in technology, the fastest-growing segment across all industries. Such rapid change is one reason 6.6 million U.S. jobs are currently unfilled. Many of these jobs require skills training, but not a college degree. Yet for too long, both the public and the private sectors have failed to develop innovative and effective training programs. With a new initiative we are launching Thursday, that will change.”

LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO MARILLYN HEWSON AT FOX NEWS: We Must Close the Skills Gap to Secure Our Future

“By recognizing the full breadth of the ‘skills gap’ challenge and the cost to U.S. workers, the president has helped the nation take strong and positive steps … Another important step in addressing the ‘skills gap’ is the recent formation of the National Council on the American Worker. By leveraging insights from government, industry, and academia, we will find new ways to modernize our nation’s education and job-training system. At Lockheed Martin, we are proud to answer the president’s call for comprehensive workforce development.”

THE PLAIN DEALER [CLEVELAND, OHIO]: White House to Make New Vocational Education Push to Help ‘Forgotten Men and Women’

“President Donald Trump wants the world to know he has not forgotten the ‘forgotten men and women’ of America whose interests he promised to protect during his presidential campaign. On Thursday, he’ll sign an executive order to establish a workforce policy advisory board aimed at improving vocational education and job training for high school students and mid-career workers alike, according to his daughter, White House advisor Ivanka Trump.”

CNBC: Ivanka Trump: We Are Pushing for More Education for Mid- and Late-Career Workers

“Ivanka Trump is helping the White House launch a new program Thursday intended to beef up training and education for American workers as the U.S. contends with an economy increasingly shifting from manufacturing to the service and technology industries … The council will focus on a ‘holistic approach’ to the development skills, whether it’s during a person’s elementary and high school years or their working years, Ivanka Trump said, ‘and bring all of government together to devise a national workforce strategy.’”

AXIOS: New Trump Pledge Aims to Help Workers Worried About Jobs

“Unveiling a ‘Pledge to America’s Workers,’ President Trump today will launch a White House effort to promote high-tech retraining for workers — preparation for a workplace that’ll increasingly be dominated by data and automation … The pledge will commit employers to expanding apprenticeships and increasing on-the-job training to help Americans, from high schoolers to retirees, secure stable jobs and careers in the modern economy.”

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS: Trump to Promote Job Training at White House Event

“The White House said it expected the ‘Pledge to America’s Workers’ to lead to at least 500,000 new career opportunities for students and workers. Executives with IBM, FedEx and Lockheed Martin plan to attend the White House event with the president Thursday, along with students and workers.”

WASHINGTON EXAMINER: Trump to Form New Council for American Workers with Executive Order This Week

“The latest move is part of the administration’s efforts to ensure all Americans have access to well-paying jobs and the relevant training they need to secure them … the advisory board will be comprised of administration officials, state and local officials, and CEOs from a variety of industries to advise the president on how to address the current workforce crisis, provide affordable training, and expand apprenticeships across the United States.”

THE WALL STREET JOURNAL: Trump to Sign Executive Order on Job Training

“More than 15 companies and associations will sign a pledge to educate and train American students and workers as part of a White House ceremony debuting the initiative …. The initiative will address the changes that have occurred over the past few decades to the job market. Nearly one in five working American is employed in a job that didn’t exist in 1980, many of which are in technology, the fastest-growing segment across all industries.”