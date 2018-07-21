Public Health Alert For Products Containing FDA-Regulated Whey Powder That Has Been Recalled Due To Possible Salmonella Contamination

Washington, DC - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert due to concerns that products may be contaminated with Salmonella from whey powder that has been recalled by the producer of the ingredient. FSIS is issuing this public health alert out of the utmost of caution to ensure that consumers are aware that these products, which bear the USDA mark of inspection, should not be consumed.

The whey powder is an FDA-regulated product that is being voluntarily recalled by the producer, Associated Milk Producers, Inc. (AMPI). Additional FSIS-regulated products containing the recalled whey powder may be added to this public health alert as more information becomes available.

The product currently subject to the public health alert is produced by Pinnacle Foods, Inc., a Fayetteville, Ark. establishment and is listed below:

15.25-oz. individual frozen microwavable dinners with “HUNGRY MAN CHIPOTLE BBQ SAUCED BONELESS CHICKEN WYNGZ” printed on the label and bearing a best buy date of 9/6/19.

The product bears establishment number “EST. P138” or “P-138” on the side of the carton. These products were shipped to retail locations in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

The problem was discovered on July 17, 2018, when Pinnacle Foods, Inc. was notified by their supplier that the recalled whey powder ingredient was used in the ranch dressing seasoning supplied to the firm. The ranch dressing seasoning was incorporated into mashed potatoes and packaged as a component with a boneless chicken dinner.

Consumers with questions can contact Pinnacle Foods Consumer Care at 1-888-257-1057. Media with questions about the public health alert can contact Janice Monahan, Director of Communications for Pinnacle Foods, Inc., at 973-541-8620 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.