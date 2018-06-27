Initiative To Address Homegrown Terrorism

Rabat, Morocco - The United States and the Kingdom of Morocco, under the auspices of the Global Counterterrorism Forum (GCTF) – and in partnership with the International Institute for Justice and Rule of Law (IIJ) – held a final coordination meeting to review the good practices document developed as part of the Initiative to Address Homegrown Terrorism in Rabat, Morocco on June 25, 2018.

Homegrown terrorists who have never set foot in Syria or Iraq are carrying out attacks at increased levels while being inspired, directed, or enabled by ISIS, al-Qa’ida, and other terrorist groups. The Homegrown Terrorism Initiative is one of many GCTF efforts to address the terrorist threat. The yearlong initiative brought together government officials, criminal justice practitioners, academics, and non-governmental representatives from around the world. Participants discussed the trends and issues associated with homegrown terrorism and the available tools and programs to address it.

A launch event was held in Malta on November 15-16, 2017, followed by two IIJ-led practitioner workshops. The findings from these workshops laid the foundation for a set of non-binding good practices for policymakers and practitioners on preventing, detecting, intervening, and responding to homegrown terrorists. Participants in Morocco reviewed and discussed the draft good practices to identify and address any remaining gaps in the document. The good practices document will be put forward for endorsement at the 2018 GCTF Ministerial Meeting in September 2018.