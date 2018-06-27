Croatia National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: "On behalf of the President and all American people, I send best wishes and congratulations on your Statehood Day. We value Croatia as our NATO Ally and partner and admire your many achievements since independence.

"Croatia is a close friend, and our shared belief in democracy strengthens our bond immeasurably. We deeply appreciate Croatia’s commitment to transatlantic and global security. Nowhere is this more evident than in your many contributions to NATO operations, such as in training Afghan national forces. We are proud to have you as a partner as we work together to support human rights, promote democracy, and fight corruption and global violence.

"We are confident that our friendship will deepen and broaden in the future, and I wish the Croatian people a happy Dan Drzavnosti."