LAPR Arrested for Smuggling Methamphetamine at Checkpoint

Wellton, Arizona - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Interstate 8 Immigration Checkpoint arrested a Lawfully Admitted for Permanent Residence (LAPR) male from Mexico after he attempted to smuggle five packages of methamphetamine on Thursday.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., Wellton Station agents referred a black 2012 Buick four-door sedan to the secondary inspection area after a Border Patrol K-9 in the primary inspection lane positively alerted to an odor it was trained to detect. Agents discovered 3.2 pounds of methamphetamine in the driver’s side rear quarter panel of the vehicle. The narcotics are worth $9,800.

The male driver, a 35-year-old LAPR residing in San Luis, was arrested. The vehicle and all contraband were seized.