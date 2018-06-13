J Bar B Foods Recalls Beef Sausage Products due to Adulterated and Misbranded Ingredient

Washington, DC - J Bar B Foods, a Waelder, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 410,985 pounds of beef brisket smoked sausage products due to an adulterated and misbranded ingredient, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products contain a pork casing, which is not declared on the product label, and may cause an allergic reaction in some individuals.

The ready-to-eat beef brisket smoked sausage products were produced on various dates from June 21, 2016 to May 29, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

12 oz. vacuum-packed packages of “H-E-B TEXAS HERITAGE SAUSAGE SMOKED WITH NATURAL HARDWOOD BEEF BRISKET.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 7066” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Texas.

The problem was discovered on June 12, 2018 in response to a customer inquiry that a beef smoked sausage product did not specify pork casing as part of the ingredients statement.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Adam Bosi, president of J Bar B Foods at (860) 787-7511.