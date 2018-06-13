Intellectual Property Rights Seminar Roadshow

Washington, DC - Protect your intellectual property in the global marketplace. Don't miss the roadshow where trade experts and attorneys tell you how. Here's what you'll learn:

how to identify and protect your intellectual property assets;

mechanisms for obtaining IP protection in overseas markets and strategies for determining where to seek protection;

how to record your mark with Customs (get on-site help!) to exclude counterfeit goods from entering the U.S.;

how to combat counterfeits on international e-commerce sites; and

the government resources available to help you with IPR issues.

One-on-one appointments are available. Get more information and check out the schedule here. Upcoming seminars are:

Seattle, WA July 24, 2018

Portland, OR July 26, 2018

Dallas, TX August 21, 2018

Austin, TX August 23, 2018 (tentative)

Presented by the U.S. Department of Commerce, International Trade Administration & Patent and Trademark Office.