Intellectual Property Rights Seminar Roadshow

Details

Washington, DC - Protect your intellectual property in the global marketplace. Don't miss the roadshow where trade experts and attorneys tell you how. Here's what you'll learn:

  • how to identify and protect your intellectual property assets;
  • mechanisms for obtaining IP protection in overseas markets and strategies for determining where to seek protection;
  • how to record your mark with Customs (get on-site help!) to exclude counterfeit goods from entering the U.S.;
  • how to combat counterfeits on international e-commerce sites; and 
  • the government resources available to help you with IPR issues.

One-on-one appointments are available. Get more information and check out the schedule here. Upcoming seminars are:

  • Seattle, WA          July 24, 2018
  • Portland, OR        July 26, 2018
  • Dallas, TX            August 21, 2018
  • Austin, TX            August 23, 2018 (tentative)

Presented by the U.S. Department of Commerce, International Trade Administration & Patent and Trademark Office.

