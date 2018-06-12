Iris Heredia Receives National Recognition for Delivery of Superior Hospice Care

Yuma, Arizona - The Compassus program serving Yuma and the surrounding areas is proud to recognize Iris Heredia during National Nursing Assistants Week June 14-21. Heredia, who has been a nursing assistant with Compassus since 2016, is being recognized for her dedication to providing the highest level of quality hospice care for patients and their families.

“We are proud to recognize Iris for her tireless commitment to providing superior hospice care. Nursing assistants go beyond fulfilling patients’ medical needs – they truly dedicate their lives to caring for and supporting others,” said Amberly Davis-Owens, executive director for Compassus – Yuma. “Iris is an integral part of the Compassus team and, thanks to her selfless service, our program is able to deliver a more meaningful end-of-life experience for our patients and their loved ones.”

Nursing assistants provide as much as 90 percent of the direct long-term care delivered in the United States, interacting daily with an array of personalities, cultures, abilities and disabilities in nursing homes, home care, hospice, assisted living and other long-term care settings.

Compassus – Yuma will recognize other local nursing assistants during National Nursing Assistants Week by presenting them with framed certificates of appreciation for their dedication to the patients and families they serve.

For more information about National Nursing Assistants Week, visit http://cna-network.org/.

For information about Compassus – Yuma, please visit compassus.com/yuma or call (928) 344-6100.