President Donald J. Trump Signs S. 292 and S. 1282 into Law

Washington, DC - On Tuesday, June 5, 2018, the President signed into law:

S. 292, the “Childhood Cancer Survivorship, Treatment, Access, and Research Act of 2018” or the “Childhood Cancer STAR Act,” which creates new authorities, and extends and modifies existing authorities, related to childhood and adolescent cancer research, tracking, and survivorship; and

S. 1282, which redesignates certain clinics of the Department of Veterans Affairs located in Montana.