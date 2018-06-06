President Donald J. Trump’s 500 Days of Strengthening the American Economy

Washington, DC - "We’re lifting up forgotten communities, creating exciting new opportunities, and helping every American find their path to the American Dream - the dream of a great job, a safe home, and a better life for their children." ~ President Donald J. Trump

A STRONGER AMERICAN ECONOMY: President Donald J. Trump has used his first 500 days to strengthen the American economy, generating new opportunity and prosperity.

Since President Trump took office, the economy has created nearly 3 million jobs and the unemployment rate has fallen to 3.8 percent, matching the lowest level in nearly 50 years. African-American and Hispanic unemployment rates have hit record lows. The unemployment rate for women has fallen to its lowest level since 1953.

American workers are seeing more and more employment opportunities, with job openings reaching their highest level on record. President Trump signed an Executive Order on apprenticeship programs to help prepare American workers to seize the opportunities available in today’s economy.

Consumer and business confidence and optimism have skyrocketed under the Trump economy.

American manufacturing is thriving, with manufacturers expecting record levels of employment growth, capital investment, and inventory growth in a recent survey.

AMERICA IS OPEN FOR BUSINESS: President Donald J. Trump has enacted historic tax cuts and rolled back unnecessary regulations in order to unleash America’s economic potential.

President Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act into law, lowering the top corporate tax rate to make American business more competitive. As a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, at least 6 million workers will see wage increases, bonuses, benefit increases, and more. At least 75 utilities have announced they will lower rates due to the new law.

President Trump has followed through on his pledge to cut costly, unnecessary regulations, achieving 22 deregulatory actions for every new regulatory action in 2017.

President Trump signed legislation to roll back costly and harmful provisions in the Dodd-Frank Act, providing relief to credit unions, and community and regional banks.

President Trump worked to curb costly rules and regulations that burden America’s energy producers, farmers, and manufacturers.

FREE, FAIR, AND RECIPROCAL TRADE: President Donald J. Trump has protected American workers and confronted unfair trade practices that have gone unchecked by Washington for years.