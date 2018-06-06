President Donald J. Trump’s 500 Days of Strengthening the American Economy

Washington, DC - "We’re lifting up forgotten communities, creating exciting new opportunities, and helping every American find their path to the American Dream - the dream of a great job, a safe home, and a better life for their children." ~ President Donald J. Trump
A STRONGER AMERICAN ECONOMY: President Donald J. Trump has used his first 500 days to strengthen the American economy, generating new opportunity and prosperity.
- Since President Trump took office, the economy has created nearly 3 million jobs and the unemployment rate has fallen to 3.8 percent, matching the lowest level in nearly 50 years.
- African-American and Hispanic unemployment rates have hit record lows.
- The unemployment rate for women has fallen to its lowest level since 1953.
- American workers are seeing more and more employment opportunities, with job openings reaching their highest level on record.
- President Trump signed an Executive Order on apprenticeship programs to help prepare American workers to seize the opportunities available in today’s economy.
- Consumer and business confidence and optimism have skyrocketed under the Trump economy.
- American manufacturing is thriving, with manufacturers expecting record levels of employment growth, capital investment, and inventory growth in a recent survey.
AMERICA IS OPEN FOR BUSINESS: President Donald J. Trump has enacted historic tax cuts and rolled back unnecessary regulations in order to unleash America’s economic potential.
- President Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act into law, lowering the top corporate tax rate to make American business more competitive.
- As a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, at least 6 million workers will see wage increases, bonuses, benefit increases, and more.
- At least 75 utilities have announced they will lower rates due to the new law.
- President Trump has followed through on his pledge to cut costly, unnecessary regulations, achieving 22 deregulatory actions for every new regulatory action in 2017.
- President Trump signed legislation to roll back costly and harmful provisions in the Dodd-Frank Act, providing relief to credit unions, and community and regional banks.
- President Trump worked to curb costly rules and regulations that burden America’s energy producers, farmers, and manufacturers.
FREE, FAIR, AND RECIPROCAL TRADE: President Donald J. Trump has protected American workers and confronted unfair trade practices that have gone unchecked by Washington for years.
- President Trump has worked to improve America’s trade deals and has withdrawn from agreements that do not work for America.
- During his first days in office, President Trump announced he was withdrawing the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
- The Trump Administration secured amendments to the KORUS trade agreement with South Korea, including provisions to increase American automobile exports.
- President Trump is responding to China’s unfair trade practices which have distorted global markets and harmed American commerce.
- The Administration is working to address China’s unfair intellectual property policies through a range of actions.