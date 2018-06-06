President Donald J. Trump’s 500 Days of Making the Government Accountable to the American People

Washington, DC - "All Americans deserve accountability and respect - and that is what we are giving them." ~ President Donald J. Trump

REFORMING BUREAUCRACY: Through Civil Service and VA reforms, President Donald J. Trump is refocusing the Federal workforce and increasing its accountability to taxpayers.

President Trump signed legislation to bring more accountability to the Department of Veterans Affairs and provide our veterans with more choice in the care they receive. President Trump signed into law the Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017, and worked with Congress to forge an overwhelming bipartisan vote of support for the MISSION Act. President Trump signed the VA Choice and Quality Employment Act into law, authorizing $2.1 billion in additional funds for the Veterans Choice Program.

The President has issued multiple executive orders aimed at reforming the civil service to work for the American people. These orders: Require agencies to work on negotiating better, more efficient, union contracts and to make those contracts open to public inspection; Cut down on tax-payer funded union activities at Federal agencies, saving tax-payers an estimated $100 million a year; and Enhance the accountability of the Federal bureaucracy by easing the process for removing poor performing employees and strengthening the merit system.

The President issued his “One Federal Decision” memorandum of understanding, encouraging coordinated infrastructure permitting reviews across the Federal government.

RETURNING CHOICE TO HEALTHCARE: President Trump’s actions on healthcare have increased options for Americans and returned decision-making about healthcare to individuals.

President Trump successfully eliminated the penalty for Obamacare’s burdensome individual mandate through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

President Trump is expanding affordable coverage options through Association Health Plans and short-term, limited-duration plans for families and employers harmed by Obamacare.

President Trump has released a blueprint to lower drug prices for American patients and consumers, reform Medicare programs, promote competition, and increase transparency.

Last year alone, the FDA approved more new drugs than ever before in history, saving consumers $8.8 billion. Medicare changes will save seniors an estimated $320 million.

EXPANDING LIBERTY: The President has appointed judges who faithfully apply the law and is working with State, local, and Tribal leaders to combat government overreach.