Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff Following Santa Fe, Texas Shooting

Phoenix, Arizona - In coordination with the Presidential Proclamation, Governor Doug Ducey today ordered that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff immediately until sunset, Tuesday, May 22nd in honor of the victims of the Sante Fe, Texas shooting.

"Arizona's prayers, support, and deepest sympathies are with the Santa Fe High School community following today's tragic and heartbreaking events," said Governor Ducey. “Our hearts are with the family members of the victims and all those affected. In honor and remembrance of the victims, flags at all state buildings will be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Tuesday, May 22nd.”