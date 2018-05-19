Border Patrol Agents Rescue Three Illegal Aliens at a Ranch near Hebbronville, Texas

Hebbronville, Texas - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Hebbronville Station rescued three illegal aliens at a ranch near Hebbronville, Texas.

On May 17, 2018 Jim Hogg County Sheriff’s deputies relayed to agents a 911 call regarding three lost aliens. Agents from the Hebbronville Station were dispatched to the general location and shortly thereafter encountered the illegal aliens. Agents found the illegal aliens to be in good health and they did not require further medical attention. The three illegal aliens were discovered to be male Honduran nationals and were transported for processing and removal.

The Laredo Sector Border Patrol will continue to warn against the dangers of people crossing illegally into the United States through dangerous environmental conditions. Our Border Safety Initiative (BSI) is a humanitarian, bi-national strategy designed to reduce illegal alien deaths, educate and inform potential illegal aliens of the dangers and hazards of crossing the border illegally, and to respond to those who are in life-threatening situations.

