Fatal motor vehicle collision in the 4500 Block of W. 16th Street

Yuma, Arizona - On Friday, May 18, at approximately 10:39 p.m. the Yuma Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision in the 4500 Block of W. 16th Street.

The initial investigation revealed a gray 2006 Nissan Sentra, occupied by a 70 year old male and a 66 year old female, was driving westbound on 16th Street. The Nissan was rear ended by a 2016 Freightliner 16M Rollback tow truck, driven by 28 year old Christopher Peirce.

The 66 year old female was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 70 year old man was transported to the Yuma Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Peirce fled the scene; however he was later located by police and arrested.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this case as Peirce was found to have a blood alcohol content greater than 0.20, more than twice the legal limit of less than 0.08.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.