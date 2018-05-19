Secretary Pompeo's Call With Brazilian Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes Ferreira

Washington, DC - Today Secretary Pompeo spoke with Foreign Minister of Brazil Aloysio Nunes Ferreira.

The Secretary and Foreign Minister reaffirmed the strong bilateral relations between the two countries and the importance of the U.S.-Brazil economic partnership. They discussed our joint economic growth agenda, security cooperation, and global issues. The Secretary also thanked Foreign Minister Nunes for his leadership in advocating for a peaceful, transparent, and democratic resolution to the crisis in Venezuela, and stressed the importance of working together on broader international efforts to expand humanitarian assistance to the Venezuelan people.