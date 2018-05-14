President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate Personnel to Key Administration Posts

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump today announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Scott Stump of Colorado, to be Assistant Secretary for Career, Technical, and Adult Education at the Department of Education.

Mr. Stump is the Chief Operating Officer for Vivayic, Inc., a learning solutions company based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Previously, he served as the Assistant Provost for Career and Technical Education with the Colorado Community College System. In 2014, Mr. Stump served as President of the National Association of State Directors of Career Technical Education consortium, now called Advance CTE. Mr. Stump holds a B.S. in Agricultural Education from Purdue University.

Gordon Hartogensis of Connecticut, to be Director of the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation at the Department of Labor.

Mr. Hartogensis is an investor and technology sector leader with experience managing financial equities, bonds, private placements, and software development. He holds a B.S. in Computer Science from Stanford University and an M.S. in Technology Management from Columbia University.