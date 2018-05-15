Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's Meeting With Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates

Washington, DC - Secretary Mike Pompeo met today in Washington with Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates. The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for his work on deepening the strong strategic, economic, and security partnership between the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

The two discussed a broad range of regional and bilateral issues. The Secretary expressed his appreciation for the United Arab Emirates’ strong support for President Trump’s commitment to countering non-nuclear threats from Iran. On Yemen, the Secretary and the Foreign Minister agreed on the importance of all sides supporting the UN-led political process, facilitating humanitarian and critical commercial access, and working toward a comprehensive agreement to end the conflict. The Secretary emphasized the President’s desire to see the Gulf dispute eased and eventually resolved, and his hope that parties will engage constructively ahead of the U.S.-GCC Summit. On civil aviation, the Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for working with the United States to reach understandings that address concerns important to U.S. aviation stakeholders and strengthen our economic cooperation.