Paraguay National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: "On behalf of President Trump and the people of the United States, I offer congratulations on the 207th anniversary of Paraguay’s independence.

"For 165 years, our two countries have been close friends, partners, and allies. This year, in particular, we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Kansas Paraguay Partnership, which has enabled thousands of Paraguayans and Kansans to bond through cultural, educational, and professional exchange.

"We share a partnership based on a common commitment to increase economic opportunity, to promote human rights, and to strengthen transparent and responsive democratic institutions. Paraguay’s outspoken leadership defending democracy and human rights in Venezuela is an example for the international community and is a testament to the shared democratic values that make our relationship so robust.

"I also congratulate you once again on a successful election in April 2018. Your continuing commitment to democratic values connects our peoples as we work together to confront the challenges of the 21st century."