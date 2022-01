Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - Meet fellow gardening enthusiasts and learn how to make things grow in Arizona! On Saturday, January 15th, University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Tricia Kinnell will present “Vegetable Gardening in Yuma” at 2:00 p.m. at the Main Library. Topics include seasonal crops, proper fertilization, water scheduling, and more.

There is no charge to attend.

The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.