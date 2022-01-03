Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - On Saturday, January 15th, the Main Library is hosting a solar viewing from 12:00-1:00 p.m. View the sun safely through the library’s solar telescope. At 1:00 p.m., join us for a presentation about NASA solar observatory missions and space weather, including spectacular video footage of the surface of the sun! There is no charge to attend.

This program is part of NASA @ My Library, oﬀered by the National Center for Interactive Learning (NCIL) at the Space Science Institute (SSI) in partnership with the ALA Public Programs Office, Lunar and Planetary Institute (LPI) and Education Development Center (EDC).



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.