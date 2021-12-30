Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma County Library District, in collaboration with the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, is hosting “Building Financial Security,” a 4-week financial literacy program to teach how to budget, plan for emergencies, determine the cost of borrowing money, and understand credit reports.

Thursday, January 13th, 20th, 27th; February 3rd

4:00 – 5:30 p.m.

Main Library, 2951 S 21st Drive Yuma AZ



There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited and registration is required. Please contact Lauren Opie at (928) 373-6514 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to register.