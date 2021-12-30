Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - On Thursday, January 13th, Bill Heidner, Museum Curator of the Yuma Proving Ground Heritage Center, will present “The U.S. Army Camel Corps: an Experiment in Transportation Solutions” at the Foothills and Main libraries. The U.S. Camel Corps was a mid-nineteenth century experiment by the United States Army using camels as pack animals in the Southwest United States. Find out the results of the experiment and learn about camel driver Hi Jolly, who is buried under a pyramid in Quartzsite.

There is no charge to attend.

Thursday, January 13th @ 10:30 a.m.

Foothills Library, 13226 E South Frontage Road

(928) 342-1640



Thursday, January 13th @ 3:00 p.m.

Main Library, 2951 S 21st Drive

(928) 782-1871



William Heidner (retired Army Sgt. 1st Class) is the Museum Curator for the Museum Activity and Heritage Center of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, a position he has held for many years. In 2014, he was selected as the U.S. Army Garrison-Yuma Employee of the Year.



Heidner was recently published in the findings for the 9th International Conference on Military Geosciences. His paper, “Preparing for War in the Desert Southwest: From the Desert Training Center to the Yuma Test Station (and Beyond)” is Chapter 3 of the book published by Springer Scientific titled Military Geosciences and Desert Warfare – Past Lessons and Modern Challenges (Editors McDonald, Eric V. & Bullard, Thomas).