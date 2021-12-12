Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona -

Americans and the Holocaust will be on display at the Main Library, along with a series of related special events, from December 1, 2021 to January 14, 2022. There is no charge to see the exhibit or attend any events.

Yuma County Main is one of 50 U.S. libraries selected to host Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum that examines the motives, pressures and fears that shaped Americans’ responses to Nazism, war and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s.

The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. in Yuma, Arizona

"Americans and the Holocaust was made possible by the generous support of lead sponsor Jeannie & Jonathan Lavine. Additional major funding was provided by the Bildners — Joan & Allen z”l, Elisa Spungen & Rob, Nancy & Jim; and Jane and Daniel Och. The Museum's exhibitions are also supported by the Lester Robbins and Sheila Johnson Robbins Traveling and Special Exhibitions Fund, established in 1990."

https://www.yumalibrary.org