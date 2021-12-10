Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - Libraries in the Yuma County Library District: Main, Heritage, Foothills, San Luis, Somerton, and Wellton will be closed Saturday, December 25th, for Christmas and Saturday, January 1st for New Year’s Day. The libraries will resume their regular hours Monday, January 3rd.

The Roll Library, located in the Mohawk Valley School, will be closed Monday, December 20th through Friday, December 31st. Regular hours will resume on Monday, January 3rd.



The Dateland Library, located in the Dateland Elementary School, will be closed Monday, December 20th through Friday, December 31st. Regular hours will resume on Monday, January 3rd.



For library locations and hours, visit www.yumalibrary.org.