Social Security & Medicare with Karl Koenig

Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma Main Library, in collaboration with AARP, will host “Social Security & Medicare” on Saturday, February 15th, at 10:00 a.m. There is no charge to attend. Karl Koenig, a trained volunteer with Arizona’s Community Educators Program, coordinated through the Arizona AARP State Office, will discuss the following topics:

• How and when to start retirement benefits

• Other benefits offered by Social Security

• Original Medicare vs. Medicare Advantage

• How Parts A, B, and D work with each Medicare option



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.