Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - On Saturday, February 8th, the Foothills Library will celebrate the 6th Annual Harry Potter Book Day! This exciting event gives new and existing fans a chance to share the wonder of J.K. Rowling’s unforgettable stories and, most excitingly, to introduce the next generation of readers to the unparalleled magic of Harry Potter.

Join us from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for a celebration of the world of Harry Potter! Enjoy wizard shops, crafts, trivia, and games. Please wear wizarding robes, Harry Potter fancy dress, or your best muggle attire.



There is no charge to attend, but you must pre-register to receive a wand. Call Chris Coolman at (928) 342-1640 or visit the Foothills Library to register!



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road.