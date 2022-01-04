Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma County Board of Supervisors appointed Francisco “Frank” Sanchez to the position of County Engineer in a unanimous vote Monday, January 3. Sanchez has been serving as Interim County Engineer since April 2021 in his role as Deputy County Engineer, and has been a Yuma County Engineering employee since 1999.

“I’m very pleased Frank has taken on this position,” says Board of Supervisors Chairman Tony Reyes. “He’s earned the right to be there, and I’m happy that he’s continuing his service to the County.”

Sanchez has lived in Yuma County since 1983 and graduated from Kofa High School. He earned a degree in Civil Engineering from Northern Arizona University, and served two years as a Second Lieutenant and two years as a 1st Lieutenant with the US Army in Fort Hood, Texas. He became a licensed civil engineer in 2003.

“I am very thankful for this opportunity,” says Sanchez. “I’ve been fortunate enough to have worked for Yuma County for over 20 years and hope to use that experience to lead the Engineering Department and its great staff for the next several years.”

“Frank brings a track record of significant accomplishments to the position throughout his career with Yuma County,” says County Administrator Susan Thorpe. “His experience will be valuable in directing numerous important projects that will have a lasting and positive impact.”

Sanchez was promoted to Senior Civil Engineer in 2015, followed by a promotion to Deputy County Engineer in 2017. He is married to his wife Silvia and has two daughters, Leilani and Janelle.