Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Join the Arizona’s Children Association (AzCA) on Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for the organization’s Bidding for a Better Community live, virtual auction to raise money to support Yuma’s most vulnerable children and families. Donations will be tax deductible as a charitable contribution to the extent allowed by law.

Proceeds from the event benefit AzCA’s emergency funds for Yuma, which helps provide financial support for youth and families facing financial hardships. Community members turn to AzCA daily with requests for basic needs including baby formula, educational supplies, help with utility bills and more. The organization’s ability to fulfill the increase in requests for aid is imperative to the livelihood of these families. In these uncertain times, it is critical that AzCA continues its mission of protecting children, empowering youth and strengthening families.

“The funds raised from Bidding for a Better Community help our clients not only survive, but thrive,” said Barbara Krusko, chief development officer at AzCA. “Participants in this fundraiser will be directly supporting Yuma families who are struggling to meet their basic needs.”

Arizona’s Children Association, one of the oldest and largest statewide comprehensive child welfare and behavioral health not-for-profit agencies in Arizona.

Bidding for a Better Community, a fundraiser to support Arizona’s Children Association’s vital programs and services in Yuma.

Saturday, January 15 - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

https://events.handbid.com/auctions/bidding-for-a-better-community

For more information on Bidding for a Better Community and Arizona’s Children Association, please visit the website at arizonaschildren.org and like on Facebook. If you have any questions regarding Bidding for a Better Community, please contact Kari at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 928.344.8800 ext. 2332.

About Arizona’s Children Association: For 100 years, Arizona’s Children Association (AzCA) has stayed true to “Protecting Children, Empowering Youth, Strengthening Families,” serving more than 40,000 children, individuals and families in all 15 counties each year. It is one of the oldest and largest statewide child welfare and behavioral health nonprofit agencies in Arizona.