Yuma, Arizona -

Join Justin Case of America Newscape as he presents and interviews Yuma County Library Happenings with Book Wrangler Sarah Wisdom December 5, 2021.

Holocaust Exhibit Grand Opening: The Main branch of the Yuma County Library District is one of 50 U.S. libraries selected to host Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum that examines the motives, pressures and fears that shaped Americans’ responses to Nazism, war and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s. Americans and the Holocaust will be on display at the Main Library, along with a series of related special events, from December 1, 2021 to January 14, 2022. There is no charge to see the exhibit or attend any events.

Monday, December 6th • 4:00-6:00 p.m. Grand Opening Please join us for brief remarks and an opportunity to explore the exhibit. Light refreshments will be served.

Holiday Card Workshop Tuesday, December 7th @ 4:00 p.m. Enjoy creating holiday cards with recycled materials! All ages welcome. The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N 6th Avenue in San Luis, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-8344.

Introduction to Investing Saving for college or retirement? Discover how investing can help you reach your goal! On Friday, December 10th, the Main Library will host “Introduction to Investing” at 11:00 a.m. Topics include an introduction to investing, terms and definitions, and basic examples of how to make your money work for you. There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.

https://www.yumalibrary.org