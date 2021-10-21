Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Works by members of the North End Artist’s Co-Op highlight a trio of all-local exhibitions now on display in the Yuma Art Center. 2 The Central Gallery features the exhibit Altered Perspectives, where the North End Artist’s Co-op’s 14 members share all new works in a wide variety of media such as ceramics, glass, natural elements, mixed media, paintings, drawings and encaustic art.

The Yuma Art Center has been home to the North End Artist’s Co-op for more than 15 years. The City promotes artists living in Yuma by providing opportunities to display the co-op’s works in the United Building, next door to the Art Center and Historic Yuma Theatre, where their work is on display to the public every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Co-op’s members are Alma Angelina Aispuro, Jose Dorame, Nathan Downing, Albert Escalante, Holly Hendrick, Morgan Laguna, Andrew Layne, Ariana Lucero, Steven Scott Phillippi, Judy Phillips, Rebecca Taylor, Larry Yanez, and Mark Wall.

Altered Perspectives is one of three exhibits on display at the Yuma Art Center galleries, which are open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. The exhibits will be open at minimum through Dec. 29, with a possible extension.

“Each of the new exhibits offers exciting new works by cherished local artists,” said Arts and Culture Program Manager Lindsay Benacka. “With so many different media, textures, and color palettes represented in these shows, there is something for every viewer to enjoy.”

On display in the West Gallery is You Are Here, featuring artwork by local artist Michael Barkley. Created on live edge wood planks and slabs, Barkley uses a variety of ink washes, pen, ink, and painting techniques to create his works. This exhibit challenges the viewer to look through the concentric rings into portals of celestial elements, skylines, horizon lines and cityscapes.

On display in the North and South galleries is Entwined, featuring fiber art installations by Kellen Meyer. In her solo exhibition debut, this Yuma native entwines a variety of natural fibers and driftwood together into hand-woven works of fine art that mingle crocheting, knitting and various weaving techniques to create textured and mystical pieces. To complement the exhibit, Meyer created a site-specific installation in the Yuma Art Center’s front display windows that feature a wave of paper and reed petals that sway effortlessly.

“Despite the wide variety of artwork and artists showcased, there is a clear through line that local artists have been extremely busy and motivated in their studios over the past year doing what they do best – creating,” Benacka said.