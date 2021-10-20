Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Wednesday, at approximately 5:01 a.m., Yuma Police officers responded to a report of a robbery at Circle K, located at 1798 S. 4th Avenue.

The initial investigation revealed that a male subject entered the store and demanded money. The suspect had his hands in his pocket, but no weapon was displayed. The suspect fled the scene on foot heading southbound with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a male, wearing blue jeans, a dark jacket and a mask.

There were no reported injuries. There is no further information at this time.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.