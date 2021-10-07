Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The next City of Yuma Public Auction will be held over two days the weekend of October 22-23, 2021. A vehicles-only auction takes place 9 a.m. Friday, October 22, and the auction for all other surplus City property begins 9 a.m. Saturday, October 23. Location for both will be the City’s surplus property warehouse, 190 W. 14th St.

Gates will open for registration at 7 a.m. both mornings. Registration is free to participants.

Miscellaneous items up for bids include, but are not limited to, the following: Bicycles, cameras, kitchen equipment, cars and trucks, jewelry, flat-screen televisions, car audio equipment, children’s toys, video projectors, filing cabinets, watches, office supplies and equipment, computers, gun cases and holsters, knives, hand tools, electric tools, rifle cases, sports equipment, grounds maintenance equipment, and scrap metal.

Items to be auctioned are generally well used and in various conditions. These items are no longer needed due to such reasons as changes in staff, changes in usage or passing their budgeted life span. Other items came into City ownership through having become evidence in criminal cases.

All items in the City of Yuma Public Auction are sold “as is, where is,” and must be picked up the same day. Bidders and buyers should also be aware of the following:

No items have been authenticated; unless a certificate indicating otherwise came with the property coming into City possession.

No warranty or guarantee is implied.

Buyer assumes all risk with purchase.

Absolutely no returns.

No items will leave the auction area until they have been paid in full.

Bidder is responsible for item(s) after award. Bidder buys it, bidder loads it. The City is not responsible for any items once sold.

Vehicles and other large equipment can only be removed at the completion of the auction.

Bidders are advised total price will also include a 10 percent buyer's premium and 8.412 percent sales tax.

Surplus property belonging to the City of Yuma is disposed of in a manner as required by state law and the Yuma City Charter through public auctions, competitive sealed bids or other appropriate methods.

For more information on the City of Yuma Public Auction, send This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 928-373-5104 (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).