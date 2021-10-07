Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - This morning, at approximately 12:53 a.m., Yuma Police Department officers were attempting to contact an adult male, identified as 31 year old Luis Arellano. Arellano has a felony arrest warrant and was the driver of a vehicle in the drive thru at Quality Liquor, 2087 S. 4th Avenue.

Upon seeing officers, Luis Arellano backed up and pulled forward several times, striking a privately owned vehicle and multiple marked YPD patrol vehicles; causing one patrol vehicle to strike an officer who was standing behind it. Arellano also nearly missed striking an officer during these movements. During this contact, an officer’s weapon unintentionally discharged. There were no reports of any injures as a result of the weapon discharge.

Luis Arellano was arrested and later booked into the Yuma County Detention Facility on numerous felony charges; to include Aggravated Assault, Prohibited Possession of a Weapon, Possession of Narcotics for Sale and Endangerment.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.