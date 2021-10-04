Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently announced the appointment of City of Yuma Mayor Douglas J. Nicholls to the Local Government Advisory Committee (LGAC).

Chartered in 1993 under the Federal Advisory Committee Act, the LGAC is a formal advisory committee that advises the Environmental Protection Agency Administrator on critical environmental issues that affect local governments. It provides advice and recommendations from the local perspective that strengthens the partnership between local governments and the EPA.

Mayor Nicholls is one of 39 selected members from a candidate pool of 150 after the EPA solicited nominations in March, and the only member from Arizona.

Mayor Nicholls stated, “It is important to bring attention to the effects and impacts various regulations have on the growth and operations of cities and towns. I look forward to being involved in those discussions and to provide that critical voice for our communities to the EPA.”

Mayor Nicholls will work with the communities through the region and attend his first meeting with the committee this fall.

For more information about the LGAC, please visit https://www.epa.gov/ocir/local-government-advisory-committee-lgac