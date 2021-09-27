Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - October is Crime Prevention Month. Getting Arizona Involved in Neighborhoods (G.A.I.N.) is an event held by police agencies statewide to join forces and promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity. G.A.I.N. helps to show the importance of police-community partnership to help fight crime in our community.

The event allows area law enforcement, military, fire and rescue agencies, to bring some of their equipment to display to the public. Other local organizations and non-profits will also be present. Use this time to interact with these organizations and talk about a variety of topics such as safety programs, careers and public safety issues.

G.A.I.N. is a free event and is scheduled for Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm in the Target store parking lot, 1450 E. Yuma Palms Parkway. Target along with other local businesses, will provide a limited supply of complimentary hotdogs, chips, water and sodas.