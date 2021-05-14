Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar Opens First Location in Yuma on May 17

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar (Boston’s), the casual dining concept that combines a family-friendly restaurant and sports bar under one roof, is celebrating the highly anticipated opening of its Yuma location. Located at 2030 S. Avenue 3E in the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Boston’s offers the perfect place for local community members to enjoy great food in a lively, sports-driven atmosphere.

As part of the brand’s recent restructure and revamping of its menu and location designs, the Yuma location will now offer an enlarged sports bar, a premium TV package, and a sleek yet comfortable design. Designed to host the community of Yuma, the restaurant is located within the Four Points Hotel, allowing travelers to join local Yuma residents for Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner at Boston’s Pizza. The location also provides take-away meals for in-room dining and a poolside menu featuring the concept’s fan favorites, frozen cocktails, and unbeatable service experience.

Jeff Krivoshen, COO of the Yuma location, signed on to bring the city a much-needed, locally owned and operated establishment. Leveraging his robust experience as a hotelier, developing throughout the United States and Canada, Krivoshen has always been a fan of the brand and thought it the perfect fit to serve both the community and his hotel guests. With many snowbirds from the North, Krivoshen is excited to bring the popular Canadian brand to Yuma, which will be Boston’s’ third restaurant in the state.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Yuma community to the Boston’s brand, offering them a fun, family-friendly space to simply relax,” said Krivoshen “We look forward to becoming a staple in the community with a strong commitment to serving our guests delicious, quality food and a great atmosphere for neighbors to come together and create memories.”

Staying true to the brand’s roots, Boston’s in Yuma will offer more than 80 different menu choices including scratch-made pizzas, pastas, ribs, health-conscious items, and a variety of specialty dishes such as the Pizzaburger, launching in July. The restaurant will have TVs from wall to wall for local sports games and other events, making it the spot for fans to cheer on their teams during a time when they can’t be on the sidelines, or for families to enjoy quality time together.

Boston’s in Yuma is still hiring for people to join their eventual team of 50 employees. To apply for a position, please go to Indeed.com.

Boston’s Pizza Restaurant and Sports Bar’s U.S. operations are based in Dallas, and currently has 22 locations open with four more under construction across the country. The company’s sister brand, Boston Pizza, has over 400 locations throughout Canada and is widely- recognized as the No. 1 casual dining brand in the country.

Boston’s Pizza Restaurant will be open from Monday – Sunday. To contact Boston’s Pizza in Yuma, please call 928-248-4911, download the mobile app or visit www.bostons.com/locations/yuma.html.

ABOUT BOSTON’S PIZZA RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR

Boston’s is both a family-friendly casual dining restaurant and an energetic sports bar, all under one roof. For over 50 years, Boston’s has specialized in providing a relaxing atmosphere and food from scratch to parties of all sizes. With Boston’s brand promise, “We’ll make you a fan,” and 80+ menu items, primarily made in-house, they deliver on having something for every occasion and taste.