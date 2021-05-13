Task Force Arrests Ricardo Ruan Accused of Sexual Assault on Minor

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On May 12, 2021, Ricardo Ruan was captured by members of the Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force to answer to the 2018 crimes of sexual assault of a minor, sexual contact with a minor and kidnapping.

“These types of horrific crimes against children demands a strong response,” said United States Marshal David Gonzales. “This arrest is an example of law enforcement working collaboratively to remove dangerous individuals from the community.”

It is alleged that in July of 2018, Ricardo Ruan, 24, sexually assaulted the 15-year-old victim at his residence in Yuma, AZ. Ruan is accused of physically assaulting the victim, preventing her from being able to leave the home, before sexually assaulting her. The under-age victim ultimately lost consciousness and was abandoned, alone in the residence.

On April 22, 2021, Yuma County indicted Ruan on multiple counts of sexual assault of a minor, multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor and kidnapping. Yuma Police detectives discovered that Ruan had left the Yuma area and on April 23, 2021 they requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service led Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force in locating and arresting Ruan. After an extensive investigation, task force members located Ruan’s vehicle at a motel in Mesa. Ruan was observed leaving a motel room and getting into his vehicle when he was arrested by task force members.

Ruan was booked in at the local jail and is awaiting extradition to Yuma County to face charges.